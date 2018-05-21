Concern for missing Doncaster man

A police search is under way for a Doncaster man reported missing from home.

Kieron Spooner, aged 48, left the Hyman Close area of Warmsworth, Doncaster, in the early hours of this morning and has not been seen or heard from since.

CRIME: Sheffield football club hit by vandals - again

He is around 5ft 10ins tall, of a stocky build, bald and is normally clean-shaven.

POLICE: Ferrari driver hunted over crash on Sheffield roundabout

READ MORE: Trio arrested over Barnsley murder remain in police custody

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It’s extremely out of character for Kieron to leave without contacting his family and officers are concerned for his welfare.

"If you’ve seen or spoken to him recently, please call the police."

Call 101 and quote incident number 144 of May 21.