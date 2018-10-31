Competition: Win tickets to see Brendan Cole at Doncaster Dome

Brendan Cole takes to the stage to wow audiences in Doncaster with his latest spectacular production, All Night Long, at The Dome on November 15.

For his 10th anniversary tour, Brendan is joined by his sensational cast of guest dancers, captivating leading lady and superbly talented 12-piece band and singers, to whip up an extravagant mix of Latin fever and ballroom magic.

From tantalising Tango to fiery Paso Doble, elegant Foxtrot to breath-taking Waltz - with a few surprises - this is no ordinary dance show. Live music, stunning special effects and Brendan’s oazzling choreography make this an unforgettable night.

