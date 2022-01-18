Commuters warned that a Doncaster rail line is blocked causing delays to train times
Commuters are being advised of delays at Doncaster railway station this morning.
London North Eastern Railway has urged people to check before they travel today.
Due to a points failure between Doncaster and Retford, a southbound line is blocked.
The services which are due to run through these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.
For further updates and live train times, please visit the website http://bit.ly/2ISf3cG
We will bring you more information on this as we get it.