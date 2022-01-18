Commuters warned that a Doncaster rail line is blocked causing delays to train times

Commuters are being advised of delays at Doncaster railway station this morning.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 10:04 am

London North Eastern Railway has urged people to check before they travel today.

Due to a points failure between Doncaster and Retford, a southbound line is blocked.

The services which are due to run through these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

There are delays this morning

For further updates and live train times, please visit the website http://bit.ly/2ISf3cG

We will bring you more information on this as we get it.

