Community champions shine

The 2018 Community Champion Awards at The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe has now come to a close after 23 awards were presented to well-deserving winners.

The Community Champion Awards recognise truly inspirational achievements from people in North Lincolnshire communities.

Winners on the night included Community Champion of the Year Alan Charles Jones, Young Carer of The Year Billy Bryan and Anti-bullying Champion Chris Donnelly.

Throughout the night there were brilliant performances from North Lincolnshire Youth Folk Ensemble, The Shower Singers and Evolution Academy. Well-known radio presenter, Blair Jacobs compered the ceremony once again.

Speaking about the event Councillor John Briggs, Mayor of North Lincolnshire, said: “Once again, the Community Champion Awards has been a truly wonderful evening highlighting the brilliant people in North Lincolnshire.

“I am honoured to be part of such a special event. Now in its seventh year, I still feel it is just as important to thank all the people in North Lincolnshire who go above and beyond to make a difference or to achieve great things.

“The awards recognise people for their dedication to volunteering, overcoming personal barriers or excelling in the fields of sports or the arts. They are all inspirational in their own right.

“Congratulations to all of the winners. They are all worthy winners and should be very proud of themselves. Well done to all of those shortlisted as well.

“Thank you to everyone for their hard work in organising the Community Champion Awards and to all the sponsors that continue to support us year after year, and those new to the awards this year. We couldn’t do it without them.

“I would also like to extend our thanks to everyone who took the time to nominate their Community Champion. It is because of your nominations that we have the chance to recognise and honour the fantastic achievements of North Lincolnshire’s unsung heroes.

“I hope that everyone who attended the ceremony tonight at The Baths Hall has had a fantastic time.”

Winners list https://www.northlincs.gov.uk/tourism-museums-the-arts/community-champion-awards/