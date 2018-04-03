Community building could shut down because of vandalism at its Doncaster site

A community organisation which has been supporting Doncaster residents for 10 years could close by the end of the week.

East Doncaster Development Trust has suffered a spate of incidents of vandalism - and now trustee Bill Morrison has warned the toll could see the end of the organisation's base in the town.

Bill Morrison, outside the East Doncaster Development Trust, which has suffered vandalism

The trust offers support for residents from its base on Station Road, Dunscroft, where a team of volunteers helps people carry out a range of tasks including registering for universal credit, producing CVs, helping them look for jobs, and helping them fill in disability forms.

But the rising toll of vandalism at the building now means the trust is struggling to afford repairs.

Mr Morrison says unless help is found it will have to close - possibly by the end of the week.

He said: "There is an ongoing issue with vandalism, and we've had it for the last three years, but it has got progressively worse.

A smashed window at the East Doncaster Development Trust

"This year they have smashed windows and CCTV cameras, pulled wires out of floodlights, yanked plants out of flower beds and stamped on bulbs.

"Every day you come in and look around for damage. It's come to the point where we've probably had £2,000 worth of damage this year. I don't know where we go from here. We may not have any option but to pull the shutters down."

The most recent incident saw a window smashed over the bank holiday, which officials estimate will cost them £250 to fix. They have insurance, but would have to pay the excess which they cannot now afford.

The trust has been running on a voluntary basis since 2011. Mr Morrison is appealing for anyone who can help repair their windows or fix the lights or CCTV cameras for free to come forward.

Last year, vandals even struck at the memorial garden outside the centre, which was set up in memory of soldier Liam Maughan, who died serving with The Rifles in Afghanistan.

They pulled out a memorial tree and tore off a plaque which had been placed in his memory. Another tree was planted, and another plaque was created.

Anyone who is able to help the trust can contact Mr Morrison on 07771 662461