Communication giant BT to create 65 new jobs in Doncaster

Communications giant BT has announced that it will create 65 new jobs in Doncaster.

The permanent customer service roles will ask the new employees to help customers with everything from technical support to account queries.

The move to permanent contracts is part of BT’s strategy to provide the best customer service in the UK.

The 65 roles created in Doncaster are among 1,000 roles created by the company across the UK.

Building on the 1,100 roles created across the UK in the last year, BT Consumer will no longer use contract roles and has created these new permanent positions.

All customer advisors currently on contract roles at BT Consumer’s sites across the UK will be offered the new roles.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business, said: “We’re continuing to invest across the UK to give our customers the best connections, service, and experiences. These new roles will provide better job security, and will mean our people can focus on putting our customers first and offer the best help and support, whether on the phone or online."