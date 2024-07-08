Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA has launched an appeal to find a special home for a ten-month-old puppy who spreads ‘joy’ and ‘laughter’ wherever he goes.

Despite his friendly personality and love of people, long-legged greyhound/crossbreed puppy Alfie has still to find his perfect match and has now been at the charity’s Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch rehoming centre in Bawtry for 120 days.

The young dog came in as one of a litter of unwanted pups and his playful charm quickly won him a new home.

But he was returned to the centre three months later because of a change in his new owner’s circumstances.

Sadly, potential adopters have shown next to no interest in Alfie since, and the centre thinks it might be because people are put off by his physique and don’t see him as particularly ‘cuddly’.

Daniel Cartwright, Animal Welfare Manager, said: “Alfie is a fabulous young dog who adores people and spreads joy and laughter wherever he goes. With his long legs and still-growing body, we think he’s a bit of a comedic genius with his various antics and we can guarantee he’ll make his new family smile.

“One of his favourite activities is zooming around our secure outside area at full speed, which quite often results in a ‘Bambi on ice’ type spectacle. But if he takes a tumble, he soon gets back up and comes over to you for a cuddle and some reassurance before he’s off again.”

He continued: “Greyhounds and lurchers are gentle and affectionate dogs who really enjoy being part of a family. Alfie has so much enthusiasm for life and having fun is his number one priority.

“It’s heart-breaking, given his vibrant personality and potential as a loving family pet, that we still haven't found him a much-deserved new home.”

The fact Alfie is a sighthound could be another reason he’s being overlooked, says the RSPCA.

Some people think they are high maintenance dogs who need lots of walks.

Of course some of them do have high energy levels, but they don’t need excessive amounts of exercise and Alfie is quite happy to have a snooze once he’s had a play and a run.

Alfie is looking for a fun new family to offer him a home.

Alfie is described as a smart cookie who picks up training quickly and he’ll thrive with new owners who are willing to understand and work with his needs and provide the stability and guidance he needs as he grows up.

He’ll need physical and mental stimulation, so an active home environment with space for him to run around and play is essential. He could live with children aged 10+ who are confident around high-energy, bouncy dogs, but he can’t share a home with cats or small furries.

He gets on well with his four-legged friends at the centre and could potentially also live with another active dog to keep him company and show him the ropes.