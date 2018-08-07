Combine harvester wedged on Doncaster bridge forced closure for emergency repairs

A combine harvester which got wedged on a narrow Doncaster bridge forced its closure for emergency repairs.

The bridge over the River Don at Stainforth was closed yesterday by Doncaster Council to allow emergency repairs to be carried out.

Photos have been circulating on social media showing a large green combine harvester wedged tightly between the two stone walls on either side of the bridge.

Pictures of damage to the walls apparently caused by the vehicle have also been shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Doncaster Council tweeted that Bridge Hill at Stainforth was closed from Plumtree Hill Road to Water Lane.

The road connects Stainforth with Fishlake and is used by hundreds of drivers a day.

The council's tweet said: "Bridge Hill at Stainforth has been closed for emergency repairs. A diversion is in place."

The bridge has now re-opened.