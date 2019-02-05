Column: “Helping people in their darkest hours”

Amy Hebdon, is the fundraising manager for Macmillan in Doncaster. Each month she will update The Doncaster Free Press on the latest stories and developments by supporters across the town.

I joined Macmillan in November 2006 and I can’t think of anything I could be more passionate about doing. Every single day I meet and talk to inspiring people who give up their time, take on challenges and support us in so many different ways across Doncaster.

I have lost loved ones to this terrible illness. I have friends and family that are living with and beyond cancer. I know how important the support Macmillan provides is at those key moments. But I know there is more work for us to do.

Many of the fundraising team at Macmillan talk about a ‘Macmillan moment’. Whenever you start a job, we all have inductions but at Macmillan I think it really hits home when you meet someone whose story, challenge and spirit inspires you – and it can sometimes be emotional for you. But it shows you why this charity is so special… the people who choose to support us and make a difference to help others.

I would like to share a story from one of our supporters who visited the information bus we have which travels around visiting places. You may have seen the bus when it visited last month.

“A man approached the information bus as I was talking to Wayne, the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Specialist. I looked into his eyes and could empathise with his feelings. When asked if he was alright and he solemnly said ‘no’, everything I’ve been doing over the years to say thank you to Macmillan was crystalised in that one moment.

Wayne stopped talking to me, he concentrated on him and his need to talk to someone, for him to be with someone that understood what he was going through – to help him in his darkest, loneliest hour. I had to leave before I welled up and cried. I’ve spoken and written countless words whilst at Macmillan, but none of them have expressed so clearly the true value of what Macmillan does for people in their hour of need, in those few precious moments – I’m thankful for sharing that with me.”

It’s a cliché perhaps but the people who support this charity really do make it special. If you’d like to call and visit the Macmillan team, the bus it is also at Morrisons on York Road on Wednesday March 6 from 9am-4.30pm.

Over the coming months I will be sharing with you some great stories in and around Doncaster, talking about the amazing local people supporting Macmillan by fundraising and volunteering, and showcasing some of the work we are involved with to improve cancer care. If you’re reading this and thinking I’d like to get involved and support Macmillan, then please get in touch.

To find out more contact Amy Hebdon on 07710 307050 or email doncaster@macmillan.org.uk. You can also contact the Macmillan Supporter Care Team on 0300 1000 200.