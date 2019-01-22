Collision involving two lorries leads to motorway closure near Doncaster

A collision involving two lorries has led to the closure of a motorway near Doncaster this morning.

Debris is strewn across the M180 between junction 1 at Hatfield and junction 2 at Belton.

Two lorries were involved in a smash on the M180 near Doncaster

The contents of the lorries have also spilled across the road.

Highways England said the clean up and recovery operation could take some time.

