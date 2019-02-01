Police officers found cocaine, cannabis and thousands of pounds in cash during a raid of a house in Doncaster.

Officers discovered 24 wraps of cocaine, £2,000 in cash and some cannabis when they searched a house in Coronach Way, Rossington, yesterday.

Drugs and cash found in police raid in Doncaster

It has not yet been revealed whether any arrests were made.

South Yorkshire Police has warned that more raids are to follow.

