City of Doncaster Council awarded funding to commemorate 40th anniversary of miners’ strike.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded Heritage Doncaster, which operates the council’s heritage sites and services, a £97,250 grant for their project – Championing Change.

The project will oversee a series of activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the year long miners’ strike. Working in partnership with community organisations, Heritage Doncaster will deliver events that recognise the realities of the strike, alongside celebrating the strength of Doncaster’s mining communities.

Coun Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities, Leisure and Culture, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund so we can commemorate this important anniversary.

"Mining remains a subject of great importance to Doncaster and surrounding areas. This project will ensure that memories of the strike, and the community change, are captured, recorded and shared for future generations. Without this funding the stories would remain unheard.”

A number of activities will take place until March 2025.

On Friday 9 August there will be a special screening of the film Pride at the Savoy Cinema which will include an all-star Q&A session with Mike Jackson, Jonathan Blake and Dai Donovan - three of the original people involved.

Right Up Our Street will be hosting ‘Into the Park’ on Saturday 17 August at Edlington Community Woodland and on Sunday 18 August at Stainforth Welfare Ground.

Artist Karen Hall is leading a ‘Banners for Change’ activity to mark the miners’ strike where artwork she creates will be displayed later in the year. There will also be an opportunity to visit the Moving Museum and see objects relating to Championing Change.

More information about the Championing Change project is available at Championing Change: 40th Anniversary of the yearlong Miners’ Strike (heritagedoncaster.org.uk)