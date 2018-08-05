Chuckle Brothers to be honoured in South Yorkshire Heart of Steel

The Chuckle Brothers are to be honoured within the Heart of Steel sculpture in South Yorkshire.

Following the passing of Rotherham-born comedy star Barry Chuckle, aged 73, it has been announced that his name will feature within the Heart of Steel as part of a sculpture to commemorate Yorkshire.

Barry, whose real name is Barry Elliott, is famously known for being one half of the legendary comedy duo The Chuckle Brothers, and to honour both him and his brother Paul, their names will be added to the sculpture which will feature inside the Man of Steel.

Both brothers have always flown the flag for their hometown, and will now be part of the landmark which will be a beacon for the Yorkshire region.

The Steel Man project has been supported by public appeal, Rotherham Council, Sheffield Council, the Heritage Lottery Fund, and a group of companies from around the region.

The huge steel heart will be placed inside the 32-metre high stainless steel statue which will tower above the M1, near Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield once it is built.

Thousands of people across the region have also signed up to add names of relatives, friends and work colleagues by donating £20 to help bring the steel man to life.

Each donation will also help the British Heart Foundation's heart research programme, with 10% of the money going towards the cause.

To find out more about the Man of Steel or to add a name to the heart visit www.thesteelman.co.uk