Chuckle Brothers star Paul vows to continue in showbiz after brother Barry's death

Chuckle Brothers star Paul Elliott has vowed to carry on in showbiz following the death of his brother Barry, saying: "It's what he would have wanted."

The South Yorkshire-based star has spoken for the first time since brother Barry's death was announced on Sunday, thanking fans on Twitter for their support.

He tweeted: "I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone for all your messages they've been hard to read but I read every one.

"It's the worst feeling ever but I have to carry on as I know Barry would want me to, having always been so supportive of each other in both work and our personal lives."

The Rotherham-based pair performed for decades as the Chuckle Brothers and won legions of young fans for their brand of slapstick humour and their long running children's show ChuckleVision.

They had recently returned to television with new Channel 5 show Chuckle Time and the channel has said it will screen remaining episodes of the show as a tribute to Barry, who died of cancer, aged 73 last weekend.

Following the sad news, Paul, 70, said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."

In a tweet later sent from his official Twitter, Paul's partner Sue said he was "absolutely devastated".

"Paul has asked me to send a message to thank EVERYONE for your lovely messages this morning, he is absolutely devastated so unable to respond himself but your messages really do help and he knows Barry would so happy to know how much he was loved, Sue X," she tweeted.