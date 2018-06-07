Chuckle Brothers' first TV series for 10 years to air next weekend

The Chuckle Brothers' first TV series for nearly ten years will hit TV screens next weekend.

The South Yorkshire comedy legends will be back on national TV for 12 part series Chuckle Time, the first episode of which will air on Channel 5 on June 16.

It will be the first regular series for brothers Paul and Barry Elliott since their much-loved BBC show ChuckleVision finished in 2009.

Announcing the show on Twitter, Paul wrote: "#SaveTheDate .... its OFFICIAL!! 16 June 17.05 @channel5_tv #ChuckleTime."

The show is understood to be based on a similar style to that of You've Been Framed! where fans upload online videos, dubbed as "fails, flops, and funnies" to the internet, which the Chuckle Brothers will watch and react to.

The one-hour show, which will run over twelve episodes, will also see the veteran pair performing comedy sketches.

Paul, 70, and Barry, 73, who hail from Rotherham, first came to national fame in 1967 when they won TV talent show Opportunity Knocks, followed by success on New Faces in 1974.

* Chuckle Time will be screened on Channel 5 on June 16 from 5.05pm.