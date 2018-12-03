Christmas spirit spills out at Epworth events

More people than ever before turned out in the December chill this year, to enjoy and support both the Epworth Christmas Lights Switch-on, and the Christmas Fair.

Following the events, people were quick to voice their approval on social media with such comments as: ‘lovely community atmosphere’, ‘a great start to Christmas’, and ‘a real success for the town’.

Epworth Christmas Fair

There were many stalls with a great variety of goods and interest, from crafts to clothing, children’s rides, music and singing, and seasonal refreshments, with many shops staying open to join in the proceedings.

Community carols for everyone to take part in together finished off the day of mixed musical entertainment on Sunday.

Excited youngsters were able to meet the big man in red, in his grotto, and the town centre was closed to traffic on both days, to allow people freedom of movement.

Volunteers from the Isle of Axholme Rotary Club were on hand to help, and parking was provided at the South Axholme Academy, to prevent people having trouble in finding places to leave their vehicles.

Epworth resident Tony Catherall, who took the accompanying photographs, said: “The events were incredibly well supported.

“I have never seen so many people in the Market Place – my estimate 500 plus – for a switch-on since I have lived here, from 2004.

“As a former Lights Committee member I am excited, as I feel there is a big new impetus in the towns organising infrastructure for putting on such events.

“There is now a new Epworth Business Forum, responsible for the Christmas Fair, that is gaining ground and motivating businesses to get involved.

“The Town Council has a new Chair in Tim Mitchell, a former South Yorkshire police officer, who I believe is very proactive.

“Already there is much talk of new projects the council is looking at”.