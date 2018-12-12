Christmas sparks traumatic memories for Doncaster man left for dead in horror Boxing Day attack

A dad-of-three left for dead in a Boxing Day attack in front of his children said Christmas is bringing back traumatic memories.

Nearly one year on from the attack, Christopher Williams is still waiting for the culprits to be charged.

The 26-year-old was battered with scaffolding poles and had bricks hurled through his house windows in an attack in front of his three terrified children.

Christopher was at his home in Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, when a gang of men went on the rampage last Boxing Day.

They smashed a number of windows and threw bricks through the lounge window, where he was sat with his partner and three children.

When Christopher confronted the thugs he was then struck over his head with scaffolding poles and left for dead in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to hospital for emergency brain surgery and suffered multiple fractures in the attack.

Christopher, who still undergoes physiotherapy in the wake of his injuries, said he is disappointed that nobody has yet been charged.

Some of the culprits were captured on CCTV.

Christopher said: “I am still struggling one year on and getting ready for Christmas is bringing it all back.

“We have noticed a change in our two older children and I think must be because they can remember what happened and Christmas is bringing back bad memories.

“We are trying to make the most of Christmas, but it’s hard when you put the decorations up and shards of glass fall out from when the windows were smashed. Things like this are reminders of what happened.

“A year is a long time to wait for the police to charge people, knowing that those who did this are still out there.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.