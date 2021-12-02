Christmas shortages warning as Doncaster Tesco workers announce series of strikes

Workers at the supermarket giant’s distribution depot in Middle Bank will walk out on December 16 and 17, followed by a six day strike from December 20 right through until Christmas Day.

It is the latest in a series of strikes and industrial action by workers at the sprawling depot which supplies supermarkets across the country.

Union Unite announced the latest strike dates late last night.

Workers at the Doncaster Tesco depot have announced a series of strikes.

A spokesman said: “We have served notice on the employer of strike dates. Strikes will happen on 16 and 17 December and then from 20 to 25 December.”

Employees at Tesco depots across the country have been balloting for strike action in recent weeks in a row over pay.

Last week, Usdaw national officer, Joanne McGuinness, said: “Retail distribution workers are key workers who delivered essential services throughout the pandemic, which in turn delivered a 16.5 per cent increase in profit to Tesco for the first half of the year.

“These workers deserve a decent pay rise as their reward for what they have done and continue to do day in day out.

“The potential of industrial action and possible stock shortages in stores in the week before Christmas can be avoided, if the company comes back to the table with a better offer that is acceptable to our members.”

Tesco has said they will endeavour to maintain product levels even if the strikes go ahead.

A spokesperson said: “Our distribution colleagues have worked tirelessly through the pandemic in order to keep products moving for customers.

“The pay offer we have made is a fair recognition of this, and is one of the highest awards made within our distribution business in the last 25 years, building on our highly competitive pay and rewards package.

“We welcome the decision by our colleagues at the sites who have voted against industrial action.

“We are disappointed that some have voted to proceed, and we have contingency plans in place to help mitigate any impacts.