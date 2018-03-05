Christmas lights committee calls for more volunteers

A Christmas lights committee is warning it may have to fold if more volunteers do not come forward.

Crowle Lights Committee is urging residents to volunteer or risk losing the tradition.

The committee currently has six members but two are stepping down.

Chris Baker, current secretary, said: “As a committee we have had lots of lovely comments this year about how lovely the lights were -described by many as ‘best ever’ - which is heartening. However, we are a small committee of six people and of new people do not come forward there is a real danger that Crowle Lights could fold this year.

“I would therefore like to appeal to our local community to step forward - or risk losing our great tradition.

“We need people who can help out at the odd event during the year, can give up some time in November for set up and January for take down, also people with committee/organisational skills.”

Call 07954 089618.