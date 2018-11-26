Christmas fun day for hospital charity

An Isle-based children’s pre-loved market company is spreading festive cheer this season with a Christmas family fun day to help raise funds for Scunthorpe Hospital charity.

Baby Dinosaurs owner, Lisa Hensby, will be hosting the festive event with all proceeds going to Scunthorpe General Hospital’s Maternity Bereavement Suite (MBS).

The MBS appeal, organised by the hospital's official charity The Health Tree Foundation (HTF), aims to provide a safe haven on the central delivery suite for parents who experience the tragic loss of their baby.

The event will feature entertainment for the whole family including a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Baby Dinosaurs owner, Lisa said: “I have been through two miscarriages myself and I know how hard it was then to be sat surrounded by happy Mums to be, when all I wanted was to be happy to.

“Losing my first two babies was the hardest things I have ever been through. So I want to help families who have been through such a tragedy to feel more comfortable in a private environment. I will do my utmost to raise as much money as I possibly can for this amazing cause.”

The event is supported by a number of local businesses with the main sponsors of the event Baker Corp.

Other local businesses who have supported this event and will be attending include: Redbourne Club, Isle of alxhome Lions, Ballpool Heaven, Laura Anderson Photography, Perfect Memento, Scunthorpe Mascot Hire, Sweet Memories, Mess Makers, Jumpin Jacks Castles, Jazzy Faces and Glitter Tattoos and Dizney Dates Bespoke Princess Parties. Real Christmas Trees have also been donated for the event by Silica Lodge Garden Centre.

Families are invited to join in the Christmas family fun day, which will take place at Rebourn Club on Sunday, December 9 between 11am-3pm.

Tickets are available upon entry at £4 per adult and £3 per child. Family tickets are £12 which permits two adults and two children.

Contact info@babydinosaurs.co.uk for more information about the event.