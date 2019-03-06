Children’s pre-loved market comes to Thorne

Parents looking for a bargain can head to Thorne Leisure Centre on Sunday (March 10) to the Baby Dinosaurs pre-loved market.

The event takes place 1.30pm to 3.30pm and will feature stalls with pre-loved and nearly new baby and children’s clothes, children’s toys, baby equipment and more.

Admission is £1 adults, children go free.

To find out more about Baby Dinosaurs and upcoming markets and events contact Lisa Hensby on 07868 571520, e-mail info@babydinosaurs.co.uk, or search Baby Dinosaurs on Facebook.