Child sex footballer Adam Johnson enjoys Doncaster prison visits from redhead, 28

Disgraced former England footballer Adam Johnson has been enjoying visits to his Doncaster prison by a redhead, 28, according to reports.

The Sun has reported that Bethany Drake has made a number of visits to see the shamed footballer at Doncaster’s Moorland Prison, making a 130-mile round trip from her home.

The paper reported that Johnson, 31, currently serving six years for child sex offences, has had at least three visits from Ms Drake, who lives in Rochdale.

She has previously visited the footballer in jail with his sister Faye.

Yesterday, after being approached by The Sun, she failed to deny that she and Johnson were an item.

Bethany said: “I don’t want to comment. I hope this isn’t going to be in the paper.”

In a later email she insisted there had been a misunderstanding — adding: “I can categorically say I am not in a relationship with Adam.

“The fact you’re basing your assumptions on how many times I’ve visited him and nothing more is ridiculous.”

Johnson was jailed in 2016 after he admitted grooming and kissing a 15-year-old fan. He had denied sexual activity with the girl but was convicted after a trial.

Johnson was dumped by his girlfriend Stacey Flounders, 29, the mother of his three-year-old daughter.

He is due to be freed early next year.