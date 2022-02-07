Chelsea pay damages ahead of racism trial involving Doncaster football boss Graham Rix
Chelsea have agreed to pay damages to four former youth team players who allege they were racially abused at the football club during the 1990s.
The out of court settlement comes ahead of a High Court trial involving Doncaster-born football coach Graham Rix and fellow coach Gwyn Williams who were both accused of racism.
The players were suing the London club and a trial pencilled in for 15-25 days was due to take place next month.
According to reports, an out-of-court settlement was reached earlier today after the club decided to take the case out of the hands of its insurers.
The BBC has reported that it is understood that the settlement is a six-figure sum for each player.
Previously, Williams denied "all and any allegations of abuse", while Rix denied he was "bullying, aggressive or racist".
The trial set to centre around what a 2019 Barnardo's report, commissioned by Chelsea, described as "deeply shocking behaviour" with Williams, who left the club in 2006, found by the report to be an "instigator" of racial abuse in the 1980s and 1990s.
A Chelsea spokesperson said: 'The club is pleased that we have been able to conclude a settlement of these claims without any further litigation.
"We will continue to offer support to the former players concerned through our dedicated player support service."
Born in Doncaster in 1957, Rix began his career with Arsenal in 1975 and skippered the Gunners from 1983 to 1986. After hanging up his boots became a manager and had stints with Chelsea, Portsmouth, Hearts and Oxford United.