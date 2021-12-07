Cheeky! Is this the smartest bit of parking you've ever seen in Doncaster?

Anyone who’s ever been to the hospital will know how tricky it can be to find a space, with roads around the infirmary regularly jammed bumper to bumper with cars grabbing every last available spot.

We’ve all driven endlessly up and down the roads around DRI looking fruitlessly for a space, often spotting one but by the time you get there, finding it’s been grabbed by another driver.

But the driver behind the wheel of this Smart car came up with a clever idea – wedging their tiny motor between two cars on Armthorpe Lane after reversing into a miniscule gap between the other vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nifty bit of parking was spotted near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary. (Photo: Benji Foofy).

The photo was shared in the Facebook group “Parking Like a T*** in Doncaster” – but rather than being annoyed, page users were impressed with the nifty bit of parking.

Benji Foofy, who shared the pic said: “Resourceful use of space i guess lol.”

Another, pointing out the flexibility of the mini Smart cars said: “That's exactly what they were designed for though.”

Another added: “Looks like a Tonka toy car!” while another wrote: “I need to try this on my street.”

“That’s brilliant,” wrote another and another added: “They've parked like that for a bit now, I've seen it a few times on my travels, think its fab lol.”