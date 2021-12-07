Cheeky! Is this the smartest bit of parking you've ever seen in Doncaster?
One determined motorist might have found the secret to getting a much coveted space outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary with this ingenious bit of parking!
Anyone who’s ever been to the hospital will know how tricky it can be to find a space, with roads around the infirmary regularly jammed bumper to bumper with cars grabbing every last available spot.
We’ve all driven endlessly up and down the roads around DRI looking fruitlessly for a space, often spotting one but by the time you get there, finding it’s been grabbed by another driver.
But the driver behind the wheel of this Smart car came up with a clever idea – wedging their tiny motor between two cars on Armthorpe Lane after reversing into a miniscule gap between the other vehicles.
The photo was shared in the Facebook group “Parking Like a T*** in Doncaster” – but rather than being annoyed, page users were impressed with the nifty bit of parking.
Benji Foofy, who shared the pic said: “Resourceful use of space i guess lol.”
Another, pointing out the flexibility of the mini Smart cars said: “That's exactly what they were designed for though.”
Another added: “Looks like a Tonka toy car!” while another wrote: “I need to try this on my street.”
“That’s brilliant,” wrote another and another added: “They've parked like that for a bit now, I've seen it a few times on my travels, think its fab lol.”
Another described the manoeuvre as “brilliant” while another said: “That’s not parking like a t***, that’s parking like a genius.”