Chair of North Lincolnshire health group to retire

The doctor leading the organisation responsible for planning and buying local healthcare is set to retire after six years in the role.

Dr Margaret Sanderson leader of the NHS North Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) will hand the reins over to North Lincolnshire GP Dr Faisel Baig at the end of May who is currently a GP representative on the CCG Governing Body and the CCG clinical lead for Mental Health and Dementia.

A partner GP at Trentview Medical Practice, Keadby, Dr Sanderson was previously chair of the Clinical Executive Committee of North Lincolnshire Primary Care Trust before the CCG was formed and has been involved in local healthcare commissioning for almost two decades. She will continue her role as a family doctor.

She said: “I have very much enjoyed being a part of this organisation as we have worked with our partners to make sure our patients have access to quality health services while making the most of the money available to us.

“This year sees the NHS celebrate its 70th Birthday. Healthcare has changed considerably, even over the 18 years that I have been involved with this organisation and its precursors, and I am confident that my successor, Dr Baig, will continue to work to ensure local people benefit from improvements in the way health and care are delivered here in North Lincolnshire.”

Dr Baig grew up and was educated in North Lincolnshire. He completed his medical training in Manchester and then moved back to the area. As well as working locally as a locum GP, he has roles as a Specialist Advisor to the Care Quality Commission and as a GP Appraiser for NHS England.​“

North Lincolnshire CCG is the NHS organisation responsible for designing, developing and buying local health services in the North Lincolnshire area.

CCGs were introduced nationally in 2013 as part of the government’s restructuring of the health services with the aim of putting local clinicians such as GPs and nurses in a position where they can develop the services their patients and local residents need. North Lincolnshire CCG is made up of GPs from the 19 practices within North Lincolnshire.

The primary role of the CCG is to assess the health needs of the North Lincolnshire population and make sure high quality healthcare services are in place.