CCTV: Detectives hunting gang who raided two Doncaster shops

Detectives have released CCTV as they step up their efforts to hunt down a gang who raided two Doncaster shops.

Three men reportedly tried to break into the Premier Store in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall, sometime between 11.40pm and midnight on Sunday, March 25.

Police were called to the scene but the raiders had left in a car described as a black Mercedes. Nothing is believed to have been taken.

Then just after 1am the following morning there was a break in at the nearby Co-op store and a large quantity of alcohol, other drinks and pet food was stolen. Extensive damage was also caused to the fire door of the building.

Police have now released CCTV images of three men 'who could have information about the incidents'.

A force spokesperson said: "Investigations are currently ongoing in to both incidents and officers are now keen to trace the men pictured, as they could hold information about what happened.

"While we appreciate you can’t see the face of one of the men, officers would ask that anyone with information, or who recognises the clothing they are wearing, to contact them.

"If you have any information, or know who the men are, please call 101 quoting incident number 1160 of 25 March or 50 of 26 March 2018. Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."