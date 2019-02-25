CCTV footage captured the dramatic moment a car crashed into a van in a Doncaster street and narrowly missed a pedestrian.

The footage was captured on a camera on Bentley Road, Doncaster, at around 7pm yesterday and shows a car crashing into a parked van.

A car involved in a crash narrowly avoided ploughing into a pedestrian as she walked along a Doncaster street

READ MORE: Naked man arrested after trashing hotel in Sheffield city centre

The car is then seen careering towards a pedestrian.

CRIME: Drugs and cash found during police raid in Sheffield

NEWS: Police discover £136,000 cannabis farm discovered in Sheffield suburb

Douglas Pearman, aged 39, of Bentley Road was arrested and charged with drink driving.