CCTV footage captured the dramatic moment a car crashed into a van in a Doncaster street and narrowly missed a pedestrian.
The footage was captured on a camera on Bentley Road, Doncaster, at around 7pm yesterday and shows a car crashing into a parked van.
The car is then seen careering towards a pedestrian.
Douglas Pearman, aged 39, of Bentley Road was arrested and charged with drink driving.