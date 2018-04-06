CCTV: Brave customers tackle knifeman during raid on South Yorkshire newsagents

A robber who threatened a terrified shop worker with a knife before being tackled by brave customers has been jailed.

Garry Tyrell threatened a 62-year-old female member of staff with a large kitchen knife before demanding cash at Gilberts Newsagents in Ridgeway, Rotherham.

READ MORE: Teenage boy charged over stabbing in Sheffield street

After going behind the counter and raiding the till he attempted his getaway but a brave customer pushed a trolley towards Tyrell which forced him to run down one of the aisles.

After a brief struggle and with the help of two other members of the public, Tyrell was apprehended, disarmed and held before police arrived shortly after.

Tyrell, aged 26, of High Greave Road, East Herringthorpe admitted robbery and possession of a bladed article and was jailed for six years at Sheffield Crown Court earlier today.

Garry Tyrell.

He was also given an indefinite restraining order not to contact the victim.

READ MORE: Jarvin Blake murder: Detectives receive 'lots of information' from Sheffield community

After the hearing police released CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on Saturday, March 10, at 10.25am, and praised the brave actions of the customers who tackled him.

PC Paul McIntyre said: “The three men were extremely courageous, acting quickly and selflessly to stop Tyrell as he tried to escape.

Tyrell taking money from the till.

“Thanks to their actions and the officers arriving shortly after, we were able to charge him and bring him before the courts quickly.

“I’m pleased that a dangerous offender has been jailed and I hope this will bring some comfort to those affected by his thoughtless and violent behaviour.”

The officer said that although the shop worker was not injured she has been significantly affected by the impact of the ordeal.

READ MORE: 'We're watching you' - petrol station in Sheffield fights back against shoplifters with novel approach

Tyrell holds up the blade.

He added: "Tyrell had gone into the shop with the sole intention of taking money, with no thought as to the impact this would have on staff and customers in there.

“The victim is being supported by her family but is understandably afraid to be alone and is suffering from severe anxiety.

“She hopes she can move forward but currently feels like Tyrell has ruined her life and she cannot return to a job she once loved through fear.

“His behaviour has resulted in prison and I hope this sends a stark warning to people to think about the consequences of their actions and to think about the people whose lives they are affecting.”