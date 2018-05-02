CCTV appeal after victim burgled by woman she thought was carer in Doncaster

Police are hunting this woman after a burglar reportedly posed as a carer to steal a handbag from her victim's bedroom in Doncaster.

A woman reportedly attended a property on Ennerdale Road, in Wheatley Hills, stating she was there to check the owner's welfare.

Police believe the woman pictured may have information which could help with their enquiries

The owner, believing the woman was one of her carers, allowed her in.

The woman then engaged her in a short conversation before entering her bedroom and stealing her handbag while she had her back turned.

Police investigating the incident, which happened on Friday, March 23, at some time between 11am and 12.30pm, believe the woman pictured may have information which could help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 268 of March 24.