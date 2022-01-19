Cause of flat fire in Doncaster which resulted in several casualties is under investigation
Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.50pm on Leys Close in Balby last night (Tuesday, January 18).
The crew left the scene at 8.15pm.
Fire crews from Maltby, Rotherham, Askern, Doncaster, Edlington and Adwick stations attended a flat fire at 8.10pm on Milton Walk in Hyde Park, Doncaster.
There were several casualties suffering smoke inhalation and they were left in the care of ambulance crews.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Firefighters left the scene at 11.15pm.