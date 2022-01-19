Cause of flat fire in Doncaster which resulted in several casualties is under investigation

The crew left the scene at 8.15pm.

Fire crews from Maltby, Rotherham, Askern, Doncaster, Edlington and Adwick stations attended a flat fire at 8.10pm on Milton Walk in Hyde Park, Doncaster.

The cause of the flat fire is not yet known

There were several casualties suffering smoke inhalation and they were left in the care of ambulance crews.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Firefighters left the scene at 11.15pm.