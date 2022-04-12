Cat, dog and owner given oxygen after being rescued from kitchen fire in Doncaster

The accidental fire was in the kitchen and firefighters rescued a cat and a dog from the premise and gave them both oxygen.

A man was also given oxygen at the scene before going to hospital. The crews left the incident at 10pm.

Also last night, Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate fire on Edlington Lane, Warmsworth, at 7.50pm.

There have been a number of incidents over the last few days

The fire involved wood and cardboard. The crew extinguished it with a hose reel before leaving the scene at 8.10pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster also attended a deliberate bin fire at 8.15pm on Church Way. The crew came away at 8.30pm.

On Sunday, a van was deliberately set on fire at 1.40am on Moss Road, Kirkhouse Green. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 2.30am.