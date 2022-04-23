The driver of a red Honda Civic was trapped in their car alongside a passenger following the smash on Axholme Road, near Town Field, at 6.20pm yesterday.
Read More
A Suzuki Swift and a Mercedes A-Class were also involved in the collision, which led to the closure of the road for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call at 6.20pm for reports of a road traffic collision on Axholme Road in Doncaster.
“It is believed that a red Honda Civic collided with a Suzuki Swift and Mercedes A Class.
“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended as the driver and passenger of the Honda were trapped inside.
“The driver was taken to hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
“The road was closed for a short time while emergency services carried out their work and recovery took place.”