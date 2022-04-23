The driver of a red Honda Civic was trapped in their car alongside a passenger following the smash on Axholme Road, near Town Field, at 6.20pm yesterday.

A Suzuki Swift and a Mercedes A-Class were also involved in the collision, which led to the closure of the road for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were deployed after a three-car collision on Axholme Road, Doncaster, yesterday

South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call at 6.20pm for reports of a road traffic collision on Axholme Road in Doncaster.

“It is believed that a red Honda Civic collided with a Suzuki Swift and Mercedes A Class.

“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended as the driver and passenger of the Honda were trapped inside.

“The driver was taken to hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.