Casualties trapped after three-car collision in Doncaster rescued by firefighters

Two people had to be freed from the wreckage of a car after a collision in Doncaster.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 6:53 am

The driver of a red Honda Civic was trapped in their car alongside a passenger following the smash on Axholme Road, near Town Field, at 6.20pm yesterday.

A Suzuki Swift and a Mercedes A-Class were also involved in the collision, which led to the closure of the road for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were deployed after a three-car collision on Axholme Road, Doncaster, yesterday

South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call at 6.20pm for reports of a road traffic collision on Axholme Road in Doncaster.

“It is believed that a red Honda Civic collided with a Suzuki Swift and Mercedes A Class.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended as the driver and passenger of the Honda were trapped inside.

“The driver was taken to hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

“The road was closed for a short time while emergency services carried out their work and recovery took place.”

