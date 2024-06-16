Cash reward as frantic owners searching for missing Miniature Schnauzer Freddie

Have you seen Freddie?

Frantic owners are searching for their missing pet Miniature Schnauzer dog Freddie who last seen on Haig Road in Moorends on Thursday, June 13.

Freddie is eight months old, microchipped, black and silver in colour and slipped his collar at 2.20pm.

His owner said: “Freddie was with a dog walker on Haig Road, Moorends DN8, at 2.20pm when he slipped his collar. Seen at 2.30pm on 13.06 on Micklethwaite Road and The Avenue but no further sightings.”If you have any information please visit LostStolenDog.com