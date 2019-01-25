Cars targeted by thieves in Doncaster town centre

Cars are being targeted by thieves prowling the streets of Doncaster town centre looking for valuables left on display.

South Yorkshire Police said there has been a recent spate of break-ins following a ‘lull in vehicle crime since Christmas’.

The force said: “Officers in the town centre have been tasked to look out for vulnerable vehicles.

“Our advice when visiting the town centre is to check your vehicle is secure and that items are hidden.”

