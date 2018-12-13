Caroline Flint MP helps to light up Tickhill’s centre

MP Caroline Flint joined town councillors and local children at the Tickhill Buttercross recently, as guest of honour at the Light Up Tickhill for Christmas event.

Ms Flint helped perform the coun down to the big switch on, before joining the recently retired town clerk, Margaret Cannings Clough, on a tour of local businesses to judge the best shop window.

After much deliberation, the winner was announced as Strand Hair and Beauty, which won for the second year.

Ms Flint said: “The Tickhill Christmas switch on certainly drew the crowds this year and, with a concerted effort by the town council and local businesses, together they have transformed the town beautifully for the festive season.

“The tree and the Buttercross are magnificent and the street lights, local shops and the trees along Northgate have all used complimentary lighting displays.

“The whole display makes Tickhill more welcoming at this time of year.”

Speaking about the winning window display, Ms Flint added: “For a display that was stylish and used the whole window space, Clare Atkinson did a great job and was a worthy winner at Strand Hair and Beauty.

“But I should also give a very special mention to Enterprise Accountants for their recycled snowman and plaque announcing the office of Scrooge and Marley.

“Another that is worthy of a special mention is Holmes & Co, the bridal shop, for a fantastic dress made from foliage.”

Margaret Cannings-Clough added: "It is always a pleasure to have Rt. Hon Caroline Flint M.P. and Phil Cole at any event and this evening was no exception.

“Thanks are extended to both for such lovely company throughout the evening.

“The lights switch on went without a hitch and despite the very inclement weather, huge crowds turned out to witness the annual event, something we’re very proud of.

“Thanks are also extended to the local businesses and residents who always make this a much looked forward to occasion in our busy calendar by everyone in Tickhill."

After the event, many local residents chose to stay on in the town centre to make the most of the town’s late night shopping.

There was also a number of festive stalls and a fairground, with children’s rides at Castle Close, free taster, and plenty of live music and entertainment to keep the crowds entertained . Many local shops ran promotions throughout the day and evening.