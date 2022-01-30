Car stolen in Doncaster back in December found on false plates by police
A car stolen in Doncaster in a burglary in December has been recovered on false plates by police.
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 8:01 am
Officers from Davies House Neighbourhood Police Team located the stolen vehicle on Ridge Road, Highfields.
A spokesman said: “This vehicle was stolen from a burglary in Edenthorpe back in December and was on false number plates.
Anyone who has any information about this or other suspicious activity in the area please contact police through 101, online reporting or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.