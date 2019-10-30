Car ploughs into wall in Doncaster morning rush hour crash
A car has ploughed into a garden wall in a rush hour crash in Doncaster this morning.
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 9:23 am
Updated
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 9:24 am
The vehicle crashed into a brick wall on the corner of Imperial Crescent and Town Moor Avenue in Town Moor shortly before 9am.
Photos from the scene show a dark coloured vehicle with severe damage to its front end while the wall of a home in Imperial Crescent has been badly damaged.
Read More
Read MoreWho is Yungblud? All you need to know about Doncaster music sensation taking world by storm
It is understood that two vehicles were involved in the incident and photos show another vehicle also with impact damage.
Police and ambulance crews attended at the scene.
There are no details of any injuries at this stage.