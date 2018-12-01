Car lands on roof after leaving Doncaster road 

A car landed on its roof in a field after leaving a road in Doncaster this morning.

Police were called the Tudworth Road near to Hatfield Road, Hatfield this morning at around 1:15am to reports of a crash.

The car landed on its roof in a field this morning (Picture: Sean Stewart)

It is believed that the car, a blue Ford Focus left the road after driving past the bend and landed on its roof in a nearby field.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene.

An eyewitness said that the female driver had been taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

No further details have been released, and an investigation is underway.