A car has flipped onto its roof in a serious smash on one of Doncaster’s major roads tonight.

The vehicle has overturned on Balby Road near to the junction with Sandford Road in Balby.

It is understood that emergency services have been called to the scene following the smash.

Photos from the scene show the vehicle upside down in the carriageway with a pedestrian crossing post also badly damaged in the smash.