Car driven through showroom window during Doncaster raid

A car was driven through a showroom window in Doncaster to make a way out for two cars stolen in an early morning raid.

Four men broke into the Motor Company, Market Place, Bawtry, at around 2.30am and stole two cars.

A Ford Focus from within the showroom was driven through the window before a Black Mercedes CLC Coupe, with the registration BP08 XSK, and a white BMW three series, with the registration YS61 BXD, were driven out.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Extensive damage was caused to the car showroom in the incident and officers would like to speak to anyone who has any information that could assist with their investigation.

"Following early enquiries, officers believe a dark coloured car had been in the area around 15 minutes prior to the reported incident.

"They are now working to identify the occupants of this car as it is thought they could have vital information about the burglary."

Anyone with information should now call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 74 of March 7.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.