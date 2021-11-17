Car and mobility scooter collide in third accident in three days on Doncaster road

Officers were called to Bawtry Road in Bessacarr once again this morning following the latest collision.

It follows two other incidents on Monday and Tuesday where cyclists were injured in road collisions.

Police were called to Bawtry Road at 10.22am today to reports of a collision between a car and a mobility scooter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have been kept busy with three collisions in Bawtry Road in three days.

A spokesman said that no serious injuries were reported.

The stretch between The Dome and Cantley Lights has now seen three separate road collisions in three days.

On Monday night, a cyclist suffered serious head injuries and the road was closed for a number of hours with the air ambulance called in following a serious collision which caused massive traffic disruption.