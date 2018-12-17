Cannabis set-up found in Doncaster town centre

A cannabis set-up was found in Doncaster town centre after police officers searched a property.

The found plants growing in one room of the property in Priory Place and a large amount of cropped cannabis drying out in another.

Priory Place, Doncaster

PCSO Andrew Grix, from the Doncaster Central neighbourhood policing team, said: “Local officers located a cannabis cultivation in the town centre.

“Due to several concerns raised by premise holders, a local officer noticed damage to a premise on Priory Place.

“On closer investigation a closed down cultivation was found and in a room on the second floor a large amount of cropped cannabis found drying out, ready to be collected.

“Great result, and thanks to reports this has disrupted another criminal group.”

