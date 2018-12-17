Cannabis set-up found in Doncaster town centre

A cannabis set-up was found in Doncaster town centre after police officers searched a property.
The found plants growing in one room of the property in Priory Place and a large amount of cropped cannabis drying out in another.
CRIME: Sheffield gangster jailed over pub stabbing had involvement in shooting which triggered murder
READ MORE: Police probe into fatal collision on Woodhead Pass continues
PCSO Andrew Grix, from the Doncaster Central neighbourhood policing team, said: “Local officers located a cannabis cultivation in the town centre.
“Due to several concerns raised by premise holders, a local officer noticed damage to a premise on Priory Place.
“On closer investigation a closed down cultivation was found and in a room on the second floor a large amount of cropped cannabis found drying out, ready to be collected.
“Great result, and thanks to reports this has disrupted another criminal group.”
POLICE: Knife attacker still at large after alleged stabbing in Sheffield