Cannabis growing equipment seized from house in Doncaster

Cannabis growing equipment was seized by police officers following a raid of a house in Doncaster.

They stormed a property in High Street, Mexborough, yesterday following complaints from members of the public about the smell of cannabis coming from the property.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "If you see or smell anything suspicious, please report it to the police and we will act upon the intelligence you give us."

