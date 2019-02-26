Cannabis farm found at Isle home 

Police discovered a cannabis farm – recovering 70 plants and seizing equipment - during a raid at a house in an Isle village .

Police swooped on the property in Keadby on Monday after receiving intelligence about the operation and discovered the illegal cannabis farm inside.

An Isle of Axholme Community Police officer said: “An operation took place in which a warrant was executed at an address, after receiving intelligence that cannabis was being grown.

“A cannabis farm was discovered inside the address where approximately 70 plants were being grown. It was also discovered that all of the equipment was being powered illegally by bypassing the main electrics in the address.”

All of the equipment has been dismantled and the plants seized.

Supt Hall from Humberside Police said: “When crime occurs in a rural location it has a major impact on the victim. It impacts their livelihood and ability to do business. It also creates a fear of crime in isolated locations.”

The bust comes just weeks after a separate drugs related incident in which a male was arrested in Keadby for possession of cannabis with intent to supply a controlled substance.

A car was stopped on Station Road, Keadby on February 14.

A search of the driver and car revealed a number of bags of cannabis with a street value of over £500 along with over £1200 in cash.

The suspect has been released under investigation.

Meanwhile during the evening of January 18 a vehicle was sighted driving erratically in Keadby.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver tried to conceal a small quantity of cannabis in the footwell of the police car. A search of the driver and vehicle was carried out.

An Isle of Axholme Community Police officer said: “We now carry drug-swipes that tell us within eight minutes whether someone has the presence of cannabis or cocaine in their system.

“Surprisingly this driver passed the drug swipe test and was dealt with at the roadside for possession of cannabis.”

If you have any information on other cannabis grows on the Isle or illegal drug dealing, you can report it anonymously via 101 or via crimestoppers