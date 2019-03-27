Picture: Marie Caley

Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery from  past race meetings at Doncaster

As we’re about to spring into the flat season with the Unibet Lincoln Raceday, the official opening of the UK flat turf season, we take a look back at some of the many pictures from Doncaster’s race meetings

Doncaster racecourse is one of the oldest and largest racecourses in England and always attracts a good crowd.

St Leger Festival

1. Joanne and Gary Robinson, of Conisbrough, Kath and Chris Woolhouse, of Sheffield, on Ladies Day

St Leger Festival

2. Laura Seale and Lisa Mountain, of Doncaster, on Leger Day

St Leger Festival

3. Mollie Wilson (third from left), celebrates her 21st birthday with friends Megan Deeming, Eve Jenkinson and Lucy Goodchild, all of Doncaster.

St Leger Festival

4. Neil Ward celebrates his 80th birthday with his son Stephen and daughter Nicky Creamer

