The huge Sheffield shopping complex opened its doors in 1990 - and we've dipped into our archives to take a look at what it was like in those first few years. See if you can spot yourself in our retro gallery!

1. Opening ceremony September 1990 - and Meadowhall is official open. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Shopping spree A busy day at Meadowhall in the early 1990s. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Police patrol Such were the huge crowds at the opening of Meadowhall, that police had to control the shoppers. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Here we go The doors are open - and Meadowhall's reign begins. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more