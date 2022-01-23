Can you outrun an ambulance and raise money for the emergency service?

‘Outrun an Ambulance’ is a virtual challenge inviting people to conquer the mileage an ambulance covers on an average shift while responding to people in urgent need.

Participants are challenged to complete their selected distance, plus one mile. If they don’t want to run they can walk, swim, scoot, hand-cycle, or ride anything that is self-

propelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could you outrun an ambulance?

People can choose the distance they want to do based on the mileage clocked-up by ambulance crews at stations across Yorkshire during the course of a typical 12-hour

shift, for example in Doncaster that is 54 miles.

Fundraisers can choose their timeframe, up to a maximum of three months to ‘outrun’ the distance by at least one mile.

Funds raised for YAS Charity will help to support the welfare of Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff and volunteers, and help to run life-saving initiatives for local communities.

Ian Savage, of the YAS Charity, said: “Our ambulance staff and volunteers really are going the extra mile to keep us all safe during these challenging times.

“Help us go the extra mile for them and the communities they serve by taking on the ‘Outrun an Ambulance’ challenge.

“The challenge is designed to suit all people and all abilities. You don’t need to complete it in one go, and you could take part as a team with each individual covering part of the distance.”

The YAS Charity is one of six regional NHS ambulance charities joining together to deliver the ‘Outrun an Ambulance’ challenge which are the South Western Ambulance Charity, East of England Ambulance Charity, London Ambulance Charity, North West Ambulance Charity and South Central Ambulance Charity.

For more information and to set-up a personal fundraising page for the ‘Outrun an Ambulance’ challenge visit www.outrunanambulance.co.uk.

Fundraisers can choose the area they want to support and discover the mileage target options for their own fundraising challenge.

For updates and to share experiences of doing the challenge visit the YAS Charity’s Twitter page @yas_charity and use the hashtag #icanoutrunanambulance