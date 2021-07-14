Campaign group set up to save crumbling Doncaster area flyover from demolition

Mexborough Flyover is threatened with demolition.

The bridge, which leads into Mexborough town centre, has been shut for several weeks after concerns were raised about its structural stability.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones has said she will consult local businesses and residents regarding the potential demolition.

A Facebook campaign group, “No to the demolition of Mexborough Flyover” HERE has now been set up to contest the proposals and has attracted nearly 350 members in a matter of days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road takes traffic off the Greens Way bypass and into Mexborough town centre along Bank Street.

Posting on her Facebook page last week Mayor Jones said: “I have today been briefed and heard the initial findings from the structural assessment and I’m sorry to say it is not good news and is in need of either major structural repairs, complete replacement or demolishing.

“Each of these options carry their own issues, not to mention timescale and cost. Of course we need to do something about this as a matter of urgency, any scheme is likely to take at least 18 months to complete.

“I believe this provides us with a possible opportunity to look at demolishing the flyover, to make Greens Way a single carriageway incorporating cycle-lanes, wider footpaths and trees. This would also link well, enhance and complement with the forthcoming works around the bus station and railway station and would likely provide better value for money, but I want to hear what the businesses and residents of Mexborough think.”

She added; “We are all in agreement that there needs to be consultation to establish a long term solution, but to also look at how we can support the town centre in the short to medium term."

Mexborough councillor Sean Gibbons said he had been surprised by the post from the Mayor.

He said; “We do not support what Ros is saying, we want to wait for senior officers in the council to give us the facts as proposed by the portfolio holder in her cabinet.