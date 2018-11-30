‘Calm’ and ‘patient’ Doncaster chip shop chef nominated for top award

A chef who has been has been making fish and chips for the people of a Doncaster village has been nominated by her boss for a national award.

Kerry Morrall, who has worked at Auckley Friery for the last 14 years, is in the running to win the Unsung Hero award at the National Fry Magazine awards.

She was nominated by David Nicolaou, owner of Auckley Friery.

He said: “Employing Kerry at the tender age of 19 was one of the smartest decisions that I have ever made.

“She is absolutely unflappable, she is calm when there is chaos around her and she has become an absolutely indispensable member of the team.

“Over the past 14 years, I haven’t heard another member of staff say a bad word about her, or the customers either. She is such a great ambassador for our business.

“She always manages to see the good in people, she is a patient trainer with new staff and always manages to point out problem areas with tact and kindness.

"I’m proud to say she actually has taken quiet shifts and made them busier.

“She just has that lovely energy that you want to be around so I am not surprised customers come in just to see her.

“It is a privilege to be able to nominate her.”

Kerry said she was pleased to be nominated. She added: “It makes me feel very appreciated indeed.”

The fish and chip shop, on Main Street, Auckley, which also offers takeaway, now caters for gluten free diners and a vegan range is on its way too.