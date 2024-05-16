Calls for action after string of collisions at notorious Doncaster road junction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worried residents have called for action at a notorious Doncaster road junction which has been the scene of a number of recent road crashes.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Brecks Lane and Armthorpe Lane near to Kirk Sandall yesterday – the latest in a number of incidents at the junction in the last few weeks.

Nearby residents say overgrown vegetation alongside Armthorpe Lane makes it difficult for motorists to see clearly to turn onto the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Free Press understands the issue has been reported more than a dozen times to City of Doncaster Council since the end of April.

There have been a number of collisions at the junction of Brecks Lane and Armthorpe Lane.

On May 6, drivers were injured in a collision at the same spot.

A concerned local said: “The more reports they get, the quicker they will get out there. The whole road on both sides from Barnby Dun to the roundabout needs attention ASAP.”