Calls for action after string of collisions at notorious Doncaster road junction
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to the junction of Brecks Lane and Armthorpe Lane near to Kirk Sandall yesterday – the latest in a number of incidents at the junction in the last few weeks.
Nearby residents say overgrown vegetation alongside Armthorpe Lane makes it difficult for motorists to see clearly to turn onto the carriageway.
The Free Press understands the issue has been reported more than a dozen times to City of Doncaster Council since the end of April.
A concerned local said: “The more reports they get, the quicker they will get out there. The whole road on both sides from Barnby Dun to the roundabout needs attention ASAP.”
Reports can be made to City of Doncaster Council on 01302 736000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.